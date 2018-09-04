  • No break from heat, humidity until mid-week

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The heat and humidity won't break Tuesday, with temperatures climbing above 90 degrees for the third straight day.

    >>RELATED STORY: School districts announce early dismissals ahead of high heat, humidity this week

    Related Headlines

    The humidity will make it feel like mid- to upper 90s Tuesday afternoon. 

    One or two areas will be lucky enough to see a cooling shower or storm. Most areas will not see rain Tuesday.

    DOWNLOAD THE SEVERE WEATHER TEAM 11 APP

    The hot, muggy conditions will continue into the middle of the week with shower and thunderstorm chances picking up by Thursday.

    Severe Weather Team 11
         		 Stephen Cropper
         		 Scott Harbaugh
     
    Kevin Benson
         		 Danielle Dozier
         		 Click to Download
     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories