PITTSBURGH - The heat and humidity won't break Tuesday, with temperatures climbing above 90 degrees for the third straight day.
The humidity will make it feel like mid- to upper 90s Tuesday afternoon.
One or two areas will be lucky enough to see a cooling shower or storm. Most areas will not see rain Tuesday.
The hot, muggy conditions will continue into the middle of the week with shower and thunderstorm chances picking up by Thursday.
