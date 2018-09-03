  • School districts announce early dismissals ahead of high heat, humidity this week

    PITTSBURGH - Multiple school districts in our area have announced plans to send students home early Tuesday and Wednesday due to high heat and humidity.

    We're tracking how long the heat and humidity will last, on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.

    • Bethlehem-Center School District: 2 hour early dismissal
    • Butler Area School District: 2 hour early dismissal on Tuesday only
    • Chestnut Ridge Christian Academy: 11:30 a.m. dismissal
    • Greensburg-Salem School District: secondary schools at noon and elementary schools at 1:15 p.m.
    • Kiski Area School District: 2 hour early dismissal
    • Laurel Highland School District: elementary schools between 12:45 and 1 p.m., middle schools at noon and high schools between 1:45-2 p.m.
    • Mt. Pleasant Area School District: Ramsay, Rumbaugh, Donegal and Norvelt on Sept. 4, 5 and 6.
    • Pittsburgh Public Schools: 2-hour early release schedule for Tuesday 
    • Shaler Area School District: High school at 11:54 a.m., middle school at 12:15 p.m., elementary school 12:30 p.m. and primary schools 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

