PITTSBURGH - Multiple school districts in our area have announced plans to send students home early Tuesday and Wednesday due to high heat and humidity.
We're tracking how long the heat and humidity will last, on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
Related Headlines
- Bethlehem-Center School District: 2 hour early dismissal
- Butler Area School District: 2 hour early dismissal on Tuesday only
- Chestnut Ridge Christian Academy: 11:30 a.m. dismissal
- Greensburg-Salem School District: secondary schools at noon and elementary schools at 1:15 p.m.
- Kiski Area School District: 2 hour early dismissal
- Laurel Highland School District: elementary schools between 12:45 and 1 p.m., middle schools at noon and high schools between 1:45-2 p.m.
- Mt. Pleasant Area School District: Ramsay, Rumbaugh, Donegal and Norvelt on Sept. 4, 5 and 6.
- Pittsburgh Public Schools: 2-hour early release schedule for Tuesday
- Shaler Area School District: High school at 11:54 a.m., middle school at 12:15 p.m., elementary school 12:30 p.m. and primary schools 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday.
>>RELATED STORY: Butler Area School District may dismiss early this week due to heat
TRENDING NOW:
- Pittsburgh Steelers Le'Veon Bell a no show at practice
- 'Wasping' is new, dangerous method of getting high
- Allegheny County Jail on lockdown after employees sickened by unknown substance
- VIDEO: Former Vice President Joe Biden marches in Pittsburgh's Labor Day parade
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}