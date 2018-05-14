SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. - The National Weather Service confirms that two tornadoes touched down in Somerset County on Sunday.
Severe thunderstorm warnings, flood advisories popping up across our area
The Ef-1 tornadoes touched down in Gray around 5:34 p.m. and two miles north of Kantner around 5:55 p.m., according to the NWS.
The NWS said wind speeds were over 90 mph.
Pittsburgh's Chief Meteorologist Stephen Cropper is tracking the storms. Stay with Channel 11 News and wpxi.com for updates.
UPDATE 2:59 p.m. A Flood Advisory has been issued for southeastern Washington County, southwestern Westmoreland County and northeastern Fayette County until 5:45 p.m.
UPDATE 2:45 p.m. Egg-sized hail has been reported in Claysville, Washington County.
UPDATE 2:30 p.m. A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Greene County until 3 p.m.
UPDATE 1:46 p.m. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Westmoreland and Fayette counties until 2:15 p.m.
