On & off snow showers continue tonight through cold, breezy Monday

On-and-off, scattered snow showers are expected through Monday.

TRACK THE SNOW WITH OUR INTERACTIVE RADAR

Watch for slippery roads tonight into Monday morning as temperatures drop into the 20s. Additional snowfall of up to 1 inch is possible locally, up to 3 inches in the ridges and 3-6 inches in the mountains through Monday evening. The ridges and mountains will continue to see the highest impacts with snow-covered roads and reduced visibility as winds pick up.

A Winter Weather Advisory continues in western Westmoreland, Indiana, Fayette and Monongalia counties through 1 a.m. Tuesday. A Winter Storm Warning continues for the ridges of Westmoreland, Fayette, Indiana and Monongalia counties, along with Preston, Tucker and Garrett counties through 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Cold temperatures, along with gusty winds up to 30 mph, will keep wind chills in the upper teens and low 20s through Monday. Overnight lows into Tuesday morning will drop to the teens with wind chills in the single digits.

It will be an active week with another quick shot of snow showers late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning that will likely bring additional snowfall accumulations into Wednesday morning. Wednesday will be windy with gusts over 30 mph.

The next system that will impact our area is expected Thursday.

Make sure to check the latest forecast with Severe Weather Team 11 on Channel 11 News. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 app for updates and weather alerts.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group