Partly sunny, humid on Wednesday with chance of isolated showers, storms

PITTSBURGH — It will be partly sunny and humid on Wednesday with a chance of isolated showers and storms. Highs this afternoon will be in the mid 80s, but it will feel more like the low 90s.

The muggy stretch continues with more wet weather on the way. Showers and storms are possible Thursday morning, mainly south of I-70, with scattered showers and storms for all locations in the afternoon and early evening hours Thursday.

Scattered showers and storms are expected Friday afternoon and into the start of the weekend. Very warm and humid with highs in the 80s. Heavy pockets of rain have been a concern through the week, and that threat continues for the next few days

Make sure you stay weather aware and have a way to get alerts. The weekend may end up being mostly dry, and we may get a break from the muggy conditions briefly on Sunday.

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