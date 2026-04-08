Pleasant sunny day chills down into the 30s overnight

PITTSBURGH — Plenty of sunshine this afternoon with temperatures rising back to average around 60 degrees.

Clear and chilly tonight but not as cold; lows will drop to the 30s.

Warmer air moves in for the end of the work week; highs will be 10 to 15 degrees above average on Thursday and Friday.

There will be a chance of rain showers Friday evening and overnight, cooling temperatures off just a bit for Saturday, with highs still above average in the upper 60s. Highs will push will into the mid to upper 70s Sunday and continue the warmth early next week.

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