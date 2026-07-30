Pleasant weather expected through Friday

PITTSBURGH — The weather will be fantastic through Friday, so get out and enjoy.

It will be less humid, and more comfortable conditions will settle in with a mix of clouds and sunshine during the day. Mainly clear skies are expected at night.

Saturday will start dry, but rain chances ramp up towards sunset and continue off and on through Sunday.

A few steadier rounds of rain and thunderstorms will also be possible Sunday, so check the Severe Weather Team 11 forecast before heading outdoors.

Summer heat returns next week with highs climbing back into the mid to upper 80s.

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