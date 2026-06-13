Pleasant weather with less humidity in Pittsburgh this weekend

PITTSBURGH — Big changes are on the way at the start of the weekend! Decreasing clouds and humidity are expected through the evening; cooler overnight lows will be in the 50s, around 60 degrees.

Expect a nice start to the weekend with plenty of sunshine on Saturday.

It will be very warm but not humid, with highs in the low to mid 80s. The higher humidity is back on Sunday with the chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Storms on Sunday could become severe. Make sure to stay weather-aware.

Cooler and less humid air will follow and settle in next week; highs will be in the 70s.

Make sure to check the latest forecast on Channel 11 News. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 app for the latest updates and alerts.

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