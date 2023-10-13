Plenty of sunshine Friday will preview rainy weekend

PITTSBURGH — It’s another cool start to the day with temperatures in the 40s. We’ll see plenty of sunshine today which will push temps into the upper 60s, possibly near 70 again! Get out and enjoy before things go downhill this weekend. Clouds increase tonight and showers could move in as early as midnight for some areas south and west of Pittsburgh.

Steady rain begins during the pre-dawn hours of Saturday and will continue off and on throughout the day. Some lulls in the rain are expected during the afternoon, but more steady showers and possibly even a storm will move through during the early evening. Light but steady rain will continue Saturday night into first thing Sunday morning. After that, just a few isolated showers are possible Sunday afternoon but clouds will remain stubborn.

Total rainfall this weekend will be around an inch in most areas, with the bulk of it coming during the day Saturday.

