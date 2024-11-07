Quick shower could pop up Thursday morning

PITTSBURGH — We’ll start the day with clouds but take the sunglasses for afternoon activities. A quick shower or two will be possible this morning south of I-70 before everyone dries out later this morning.

Quiet weather will be around to start the weekend. Highs will be in the 60s Friday and Saturday.

A decent rain is possible Sunday with some areas seeing more than a half inch of water Sunday and Sunday night.

Make sure to turn in for the latest forecast on Channel 11 News. Don’t forget to download the Severe Weather Team 11 App for the latest updates and alerts.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group