PITTSBURGH — Rain showers this evening with gusty winds picking up. Steady rain is expected late evening through the overnight hours.

Temperatures will stay steady in the low 50s this evening to the upper 40s. Gusty winds are expected around 30 mph tonight into Monday morning. Higher gusts are possible in the ridges and mountains. Allow extra time when traveling tonight and tomorrow morning, as there will be ponding on the roads.

Scattered rain showers will end early Monday morning. Cloudy and breezy throughout the day, with falling temperatures from the mid-40s in the morning to the upper 30s by dinnertime. Dry weather will return Monday afternoon and stick around through Thursday.

Highs will make it back to the 50s by Wednesday and stay mild through the end of the week. Rain will return once again on Friday.

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