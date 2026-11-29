Four Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League (WPIAL) football champions were crowned Saturday, as Hopewell, Bishop Canevin, Fort Cherry and Pine-Richland each captured titles in their respective classifications.

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Hopewell earned the Class 3A crown by holding off Avonworth 21-14, while Canevin rolled to a 42-14 victory over Seton LaSalle in Class 2A. Fort Cherry claimed the Class 1A title with a 20-7 win over Clairton, and Pine-Richland secured the Class 5A championship by defeating Penn-Trafford 42-14.

Hopewell vs. Avonworth

Hopewell 21 - Avonworth 14

In the Class 3A championship, Hopewell played without its head coach while looking to unseat defending champion Avonworth. Avonworth struck first on the opening drive when Dimitri Velsaris scored on a 1-yard run, giving the Antelopes an early 7-0 lead. Hopewell answered in the second quarter on a 5-yard touchdown run by Penn State recruit James “Boo-Boo” Armstrong, leaving the score tied 7-7 at halftime.

Hopewell carried a 14-7 lead into the fourth quarter before Avonworth tied the game on the first play of the period. Sophomore quarterback Mason Mobley connected with Jaden Jones for a 38-yard touchdown reception, knotting the score at 14-14.

Hopewell responded on the ensuing drive behind Armstrong, who scrambled and bounced off tacklers for a 35-yard gain down to the Avonworth 25-yard line. With less than 3 minutes remaining, Armstrong scored the go-ahead touchdown run. Avonworth drove into the red zone on its final possession, but Hopewell defender Evan McCabe stripped the ball from Jones and recovered the fumble to secure the 21-14 victory for the Vikings.

Bishop Canevin vs. Seton LaSalle

Bishop Canevin 42 - Seton LaSalle 14

In the Class 2A final, Canevin faced defending champion LaSalle after having defeated the Rebels during the regular season to capture a conference crown. Running back Myontae Mott opened the scoring midway through the first quarter, fighting across the goal line to give the Crusaders a 7-0 lead. Later in the frame, Mott took a handoff around the pile for an untouched 12-yard touchdown run, extending the advantage to 14-0.

LaSalle trimmed the margin midway through the second quarter. Quarterback Noah Mickolay executed a play-action fake and completed a 38-yard pass to Ronald Polk, who made a diving catch. Later on the drive, Kia Jones Jr. faked a pitch and scored on a run to bring the Rebels within 14-7 at halftime.

Canevin added a touchdown early in the third quarter before LaSalle answered with a 27-yard touchdown pass from Mickolay to Matthew Brodzinski, cutting the score to 21-14. Canevin pulled away as Mott broke free for a 45-yard touchdown run. Mott finished the game with five total touchdowns, securing a 42-14 victory for the Crusaders.

Fort Cherry vs. Clairton

Fort Cherry 20 - Clairton 7

The day opened with the Class 1A championship game, in which Clairton sought a second consecutive title while Fort Cherry pursued its third championship in school history. Fort Cherry took a 6-0 lead late in the first quarter when Eli Salvini converted a fourth-and-1 with a 38-yard touchdown run, followed by a missed extra point.

Salvini expanded the Rangers’ lead early in the second quarter, spinning past defenders on a 40-yard touchdown run to make the score 13-0. Later in the period, Salvini took a direct snap on fourth-and-2 and followed his blockers for an 18-yard score. That third touchdown gave Salvini a first-half hat trick and sent Fort Cherry into halftime with a 20-0 advantage.

Clairton cut into the deficit on the opening snap of the second half when Jaece Booker broke free up the middle for a 76-yard rushing touchdown, making it 20-7. On the Bears’ next possession, quarterback Keith Craven III threw a pass that was intercepted by Fort Cherry defender Colin Sieg. The Rangers held Clairton scoreless for the rest of the game to close out the 20-7 win.

Pine-Richland vs. Penn-Trafford

Pine-Richland 42 - Penn-Trafford 14

In the Class 5A final, Pine-Richland sought redemption after falling by a single point to Peters Township in the previous season’s title game. Rams quarterback Aaron “Oobi” Strader opened the scoring by scrambling away from pressure and breaking away for a touchdown run, putting Pine-Richland ahead 14-0.

Pine-Richland increased its advantage to 21-0 before Strader connected with Khalil Taylor on a second-quarter touchdown pass to push the margin to 28-0. Penn-Trafford answered following an interception, as Ben Grabowski completed a touchdown pass to Landon Thomas to cut the score to 28-7.

After Penn-Trafford trimmed the deficit to 28-14 in the second half, Pine-Richland sealed the game. Taylor took a handoff and ran untouched for a 52-yard touchdown, finishing off a 42-14 victory for the Rams.

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