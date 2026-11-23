PITTSBURGH — It will be cloudy and mild this evening. Rain showers are possible after 3 a.m. and should wrap up before 8 a.m.

We’ll see clouds early Monday, with more sunshine mixing in throughout the day. Highs will be much cooler, around 50 degrees. Monday night temperatures will nosedive to the upper 20s and low 30s.

There will be a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday. Chilly highs will be in the low 40s. It will be cold overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning, with lows dropping across the board into the 20s.

We’ll have more sunshine Wednesday, with breezy conditions by the afternoon and evening, with increasing clouds at night. Highs Wednesday will be in the upper 40s, around 50 degrees.

A chilly rain will likely develop for Thanksgiving Day. Rain could be steady at times, with highs in the mid-40s. It will be mostly cloudy Friday with a few showers possible, and breezy with gusts around 20 mph in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-40s with wind chills in the 30s.

The weekend will be mostly cloudy with highs near average for both Saturday and Sunday.

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