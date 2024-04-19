Scattered showers to end the work week

PITTSBURGH — You’ll need the umbrella today, but it might be the last time for a while as drier air moves in for the weekend and the early part of next week.

Showers will be with us on and off throughout the day, starting mid-morning and lasting until late afternoon. It won’t be heavy rain as most areas see less than .25 inches total today.

An isolated rumble of thunder is possible between noon and 3 p.m. as the system moves out, but the good news is that severe weather will not be a problem.

That drier air starts to work in this evening, and we might be done with rain until the middle of next week.

Temperatures will be cooler this weekend and the big weather story will be the threat for frost early Sunday and again early Monday.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for the latest frost updates for your area.

Download the WPXI Weather App to stay aware of changing weather conditions.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group