Scattered showers will create a wet Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — Grab the umbrella as you head out early Wednesday, with off-and-on showers expected to impact your plans.

It will be warm and breezy with an early round of scattered showers giving way to the chance of steadier rain mid-morning through early afternoon.

There will be some breaks in the rain through the evening, but an isolated storm is also possible after sunset, so have the Severe Weather Team 11 app with you for the latest updates.

The springlike feel sticks around Thursday and Friday with high temperatures both days pushing near 60, but another round of showers and possible storms Thursday night into Friday.

Colder air moves in this weekend, bringing the chance for more snow.

