PITTSBURGH - Scattered snow showers will continue Thursday with little additional snow accumulation.
Pittsburgh has already picked up 1 inch of snow since Wednesday.
Related Headlines
Watch for slick spots on untreated sidewalks and surfaces.
Lake-effect bands of snow will continue through the evening before tapering off at night.
Temperatures Thursday night will fall to the upper teens, with highs on Friday near 30 degrees.
Severe Weather Team 11 is tracking more accumulating snow for the weekend, and right now, it seems that anywhere from 1 to 2 inches is possible, with locally higher amounts across far southern counties.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}