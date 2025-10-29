Showers coming into the area Wednesday afternoon, continuing into Thursday

PITTSBURGH — Clouds will increase today ahead of our next system which will bring showers to the area late this afternoon with a soaking rain Wednesday night, Thursday and Thursday night.

It won’t rain the whole time, but rain will be impactful on area roads with ponding and hydroplaning. Some areas will see more than an inch of rain by Thursday evening.

Showers will linger through Halloween with most areas pretty dry for trick or treat.

Winds will be gusty Thursday and Friday making it feel even cooler. Wind gusts could top 30 mph at times both days to close out the week.

Make sure to get the latest forecast on Channel 11 News. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 App for the latest updates and alerts.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group