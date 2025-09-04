Showers expected Thursday, thunderstorms could develop later in the day

PITTSBURGH — Grab the umbrella as you head out on Thursday with showers and storms off and on through the day.

An early round of showers and isolated storms will move in during the morning commute and continue through lunchtime.

Isolated storms will bring thunder and brief downpours, but widespread severe weather is not expected.

A second round of storms is possible after lunch and through the evening, with a few of the storms bringing the threat of damaging winds.

Areas east and south of Pittsburgh are more likely to see stronger storms late in the day, with the exact timing and location of the storms coming into focus as they begin to develop.

