Showers, isolated thunder to wrap up the week, some snow possible Sunday

PITTSBURGH — Areas of dense fog will be possible again early Thursday, so watch for reduced visibility and quickly changing travel conditions. Showers return late in the day with a period of moderate to heavy rain possible late Thursday night into Friday morning. A few thunderstorms with gusty winds and frequent lightning will also be possible with the steadiest rain letting up by the Friday morning commute.

Most of the rain will wrap up by lunchtime Friday, with some clearing by Friday night.

Cooler air will follow for the weekend ahead, with the chance of snow showers Sunday into Monday.

