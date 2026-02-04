Single-digit temperatures for start of Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — Colder air settles back in early Wednesday morning with low temperatures in the single digits or low teens as you head out the door. High temperatures will only make it back in the low 20s.

Clouds will mix with sunshine through Thursday, then another round of snow moves in to close the week. Snow develops during the day Friday and continues off and on through early Saturday causing slick roads and delays.

Most areas will see light accumulations, but higher amounts are expected south and east of Pittsburgh in the higher elevations. Another blast of Arctic air will follow through the weekend with wind chills dipping below zero by Saturday morning.

Winds will be favorable for possible lake effect snow showers through Saturday but because Lake Erie is nearly 100% ice covered, snow impacts will be limited.

