Snow arriving late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning

PITTSBURGH — You’ll need the heavy coat today, but you won’t have to deal with many snow showers... during the day.

Tuesday will be quieter but cold with temperatures in the teens to start the day and only topping out in the lower 30s. Some areas will have single-digit wind chills Tuesday morning.

A quick shot of snow arrives late tonight into Wednesday morning that will likely bring some additional snowfall accumulations into Wednesday morning. Most of the area will see 1″- 3″ of snow with more possible in the mountains. Wednesday will be windy with gusts over 30 mph.

The next system that will impact our area is expected Thursday. We’ll see snow mixing with or changing to rain before ending.

