Snow developing late Saturday, continuing off and on through Monday

Wind chills will dip near zero early Saturday ahead of the next system, bringing heavy snow to the area through Monday.

Temperatures will only climb into the low to mid-teens with snow developing south to north late Saturday into Sunday morning.

Steady, fluffy snow will be around almost all day long Sunday, with the heaviest snowfall rates expected to be from mid-morning and into the afternoon.

Snow will eventually wind down to snow showers late Sunday night and into Monday morning, but with how cold it will be, additional light accumulations are possible. Much of the area will see close to a foot of snow, while totals may be kept down a bit along/south of the Mason-Dixon line, where a little sleet may mix in.

It will turn brutally cold early next week behind the storm, with many neighborhoods dropping sub-zero by Tuesday morning.

