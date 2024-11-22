Snow may overtake region during morning commute

PITTSBURGH — Snow may slow you down a bit on your way to work as a widespread area of snow overtakes the region during the morning commute. Snow will start north and east of Pittsburgh first then drift south through parts of Allegheny county during the morning commute.

Temperatures will be near freezing so watch for a few slick spots where steadier snow falls. Most of the accumulating snow will fall east and south of Pittsburgh but a coating on grassy areas is likely around the city.

Snow totals will climb to 6″ or more in the higher elevations.

Snow will change to a cold rain throughout the day except in the mountains where it will stay snow.

