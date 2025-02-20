Snow showers make for some slip and slide on untreated surfaces this morning





PITTSBURGH — Watch for some slip and slide on untreated surfaces heading out this morning as bands of snow showers cross the area. It will be on and off thorughout hte morning. The snow looks to be fairly light, but even a coating could create slippery travel with temperatures so far below freezing.

Another round of snow showers will be possible later in the day that could create spotty problems for the evening commute. Most areas will see an inch or two total through Thursday evening with some higher amounts possible in the ridges.

We’ll see a bit of a warm up over the weekend with highs in the mid 30s Saturday and near 40 degrees Sunday.

