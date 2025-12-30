Snow showers and squalls leading to slick road conditions this Tuesday morning

PITTSBURGH — Use caution out there as overnight snow showers and squalls have lead to slick conditions especially on side streets. Two main bands of heavy snow continue... one along Route 422 near Butler and New Castle and a heavier band continues south into Washington county not far from I-70. Snow could be coming down at an inch per hour under this band!

Snow showers and bands will wind down later this morning, but it will stay chilly with wind chills in the single digits and teens all day long.

Another quick moving system will move through late tonight which could bring another fluffy inch of snow for most of us early Wednesday morning. More snow is expected New Years Eve which will be steadier and could include snow squalls closer to 8-10pm. Travel is expected to be slick for any New Years Even celebrations to take it slow.

Most of the snow this week exits by New Years Day morning, with temperatures trying to rebound closer to freezing this weekend.

