Snow showers to start your day, temperatures to climb back into the 40s

PITTSBURGH — Snow showers to start the day today. A light coating of snow is likely in areas that see persistent snow showers. Most areas will see less than half an inch of snow. Snow showers will wind down by late morning.

It will be a very cold day today with temperatures staying in the 20s throughout the day.

Temperatures will slowly climb back into the 40s as we head into the weekend with a chance for rain showers returning Sunday.

Most of the weekend storm system should pass to the south of our area with mild air locked in for next week. Many days next week will see highs in the 40s and 50s.

