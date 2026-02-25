Snow to start the day, tapering off and turning to light rain showers

PITTSBURGH — Snow to start the day, but melting by afternoon.

Snow will taper off to a few snow showers or light rain showers before ending. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for areas near I-80 and the mountains for tonight and Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be breezy, too, with wind gusts to 30 mph. High temps will move into the 40s today allowing for some of the snow to melt.

The next system will skirt to our south Thursday leaving most of the area dry. Temperatures will warm up heading into the weekend with most areas in the 50s Saturday.

