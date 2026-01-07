Some sun accompanies comfortable weather on Thursday

PITTSBURGH — Take advantage of the milder weather and head outdoors on Thursday.

Temperatures will jump back into the mid-50s, and you may even catch a glimpse of the sun.

Even warmer weather returns Friday, but it comes with scattered showers and the chance for gusty winds.

The Friday morning commute will be damp with showers, then off, and rain is in the forecast through the afternoon. Wind gusts of 20 to 25 mph will also be possible.

Milder temperatures and showers continue for part of the day Saturday before colder air rushes in late day, changing rain showers to snow showers.

