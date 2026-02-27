Spring-like temperatures Saturday, winter weather returns on Sunday

PITTSBURGH — Spring-like start to the weekend will take a brief detour back to winter late Saturday night. High temperatures will soar near 60 during the day Saturday, but a fast-moving system will bring some slushy snow back by Sunday morning.

The snow will be light, but a slushy accumulation is possible as temperatures cool off, especially on grassy areas and mulch beds.

Colder air settles back in Sunday with highs in the mid 30s, and the latest trends favor keeping Monday’s system missing us to our south.

Light snow is possible near Morgantown and perhaps as far north as I-70 during the morning.

Looking ahead to next week, a wet pattern then takes over with rain and possible freezing rain in spots on Tuesday before temperatures soar through the 50s and 60s later in the week.

This warm-up will have staying power with well above average temperatures expected even as we approach mid-March.

