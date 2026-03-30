Spring showers and storms this week, Monday seeing lots of dry time

PITTSBURGH — Lots of spring warmth this week, but we’ll also be seeing spring showers and storms, especially the second half of the week.

Most of Monday and Tuesday will be dry and breezy. A passing shower is possible anywhere, but the best chance of showers and a storm Monday night and Tuesday will be north of Pittsburgh toward the I-80 corridor.

Rain and storm chances ramp up for the entire region starting Wednesday. There will be many dry hours the second half of the week, but showers and thunderstorms will force you inside from time to time heading toward the Easter weekend.

Make sure to check the latest forecast on Channel 11 News. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 app for the latest updates and alerts.

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