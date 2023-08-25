Weather

Strong storms overnight quiet to passing showers Friday; muggy with highs in 80s

By Scott Harbaugh, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — Overnight storms served as a rude wake-up call for many. Wind gusts topped 50 mph with the strongest storms.

Friday will be quieter than Thursday night with only a passing shower or rumble of thunder. Much of the day will be dry and muggy with highs back in the mid-80s.

The weekend is shaping up for a cooler, less humid turn. A quick shower or stray rumble of thunder is possible Saturday, but most of the weekend will be dry with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Humidity will drop off Saturday leaving us with a great feel to the air for the second half of the weekend.

