Man sentenced to decades in prison for shooting death of innocent bystander in Uniontown

A man has been sentenced to decades in prison for the shooting death of a woman in Uniontown.

Terrell Jones, 36, pleaded guilty to third-degree murder in the death of Samatha Harden, according to Fayette County District Attorney Mike Aubele. The plea followed four days of trial testimony.

On Friday, Aubele said Jones had been sentenced to between 20 and 40 years in prison. The sentence will run consecutively to another 7 to 14-year sentence he received last year in an unrelated gun case.

“We thank the many officers, troopers and experts that helped put together a successful prosecution, and mourn with the family of Samantha who have waited nearly four years for justice. May her memory be eternal,” Aubele said.

Harden died after being shot outside McPatton’s Pub in June 2022. Police said she was an innocent bystander.

Jones had reportedly been in a verbal altercation at the pub with another man, who police say used Harden as a human shield while he was being shot at.

Harden left behind a son, who was 12 years old at the time.

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