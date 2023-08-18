17 people indicted for drug trafficking in Pittsburgh’s Northside neighborhoods

PITTSBURGH — A months-long investigation into drug trafficking and gang activity in Pittsburgh’s Northside neighborhoods has led to the indictments of 17 people for violations of federal narcotics and firearms laws.

“Violence doesn’t belong in our communities,” said FBI Pittsburgh Special Agent in Charge Mike Nordwall in a press release from the Department of Justice. “Those indicted today have targeted the Northside in and around the Allegheny Commons for far too long.”

There are two incidents that officials say are separate, but related.

The first one names Dayon Shelton, 32, of Pittsburgh. He is the sole defendant in this indictment.

The indictment alleges in April, Shelton possessed with the intent to distribute 40 or more grams of fentanyl.

A related nineteen-count indictment charges 16 people with violations of the federal narcotics and firearms laws between December 2022 and August 2023. The DOJ identifies 15 of the defendants as:

Dejarnette Blanchard, 32, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Babangida Adam, 27, of Carnegie, Pennsylvania

Kenneth Blanchard, 37, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Terry Booth, aka “Sheisty,” 19, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Norman Davis, 37, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Lawrence Gray, 55, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Terry James, 23, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Clinton McLaughlin, 55, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Taemon Posey, 28, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Demetrius Reynolds, 20, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Markel Sayles, 25, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Gilbert Smith, 44, of Bruin, Pennsylvania

Ories Smith, 25, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Denzel Tomlin, 27, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Damor Williams, 19, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

The final defendant is still a fugitive, which is why the DOJ is not releasing that person’s name at this time.

The indictment alleges the suspects conspired with each other, and additional people, to possess and distribute mainly fentanyl and crack. Some of the defendants are also facing firearm possession charges.

The DOJ says the penalties for the crimes vary. Prison sentences range from as little as five years to as much as life in prison. The defendants are also subject to fines that range between $1 million and $10 million. The sentences imposed will be based on the seriousness of the offense and the previous criminal history of the defendant.

