Steamy weather will stick around for another day, but heat relief moves in Wednesday night.
Temperatures will top out around 90 degrees Wednesday, with the heat index in the mid-90s.
Strong to severe storms will be possible along a cool front late Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday evening. Some of the storms will be capable of damaging wind and heavy rain.
The peak time for thunderstorms will be between 5 and 11 p.m.
