Sub-zero temperatures, wind chills continue Saturday evening into the morning

The blast of cold air continues tonight with lows around zero and wind chills below zero from this evening through Sunday morning.

A Cold Weather Advisory will be in effect from 7 p.m. this evening through 11 a.m. Sunday. Wind chills could get as low as -15 degrees tonight into the morning. An Extreme Cold Warning is in effect from 7 p.m. this evening through 1 p.m. Sunday for Somerset and Garrett, Md.

Make sure to stay safe in the cold. If you can’t stay indoors, limit your time outside, make sure to dress in warm layers and wear waterproof clothing. Cover exposed skin; wear a hat, mask and gloves. Keep pets indoors. Make sure to protect indoor pipes. Stay warm and safe.

Temperatures rise to the upper teens Sunday afternoon, but wind chill will stay near zero to the lower single digits for much of the day. Highs will begin to return to the 20s Monday and Tuesday, but wind chill will be below zero in the morning hours.

Air Quality Alert

Also, there is a Code Orange Air Quality Alert for the Liberty, Clairton, Glassport, Lincoln and Port Vue areas through 10 p.m. this evening. This may be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Air quality Alert

