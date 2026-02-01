Temperatures drop to near zero tonight, ahead of very cold start Monday

Temperatures will drop to near zero tonight with sub-zero wind chills overnight into Monday morning. Make sure to stay safe in the cold. Limit your time outside, make sure to dress in warm layers and wear waterproof clothing. Cover exposed skin; wear a hat, mask and gloves. Keep pets indoors. Make sure to protect indoor pipes.

Highs will return to the mid-20s by Monday afternoon, with wind chills in the teens later in the day. Snow showers are possible in spots overnight Monday, with a dusting to a half inch of snow. Watch for slippery spots where snow has moved through into Tuesday morning.

Highs Tuesday will rise back to around 30 degrees. Snow showers are possible Tuesday afternoon and evening, mainly south of I-70 and in the ridges and mountains. A dusting to 1.5 inches is possible south of I-70, with up to 2.5 inches possible in the mountains.

Highs will be in the 20s through the end of the week, with the chance for more snow Friday. Snowfall accumulation is likely on Friday, and a blast of arctic air will follow into the weekend.

