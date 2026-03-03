Temperatures drop overnight, cold rain on Tuesday

PITTSBURGH — Dry this evening, temperatures drop near freezing overnight.

A cold rain will develop late with a wintry mix, and freezing rain is possible for some areas, especially north and east of Allegheny county where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through Tuesday morning.

A light icing is possible in the advised locations and could bring dangerous travel. Areas in Beaver, Allegheny and Westmoreland counties could also see a bit of freezing rain at the onset of precipitation, creating icy spots, especially bridges and overpasses, into the early morning commute. Make sure to use extra caution.

Steadier rain is expected later Tuesday as temperatures eventually rise in the upper 40s and low 50s in the afternoon and evening.

A warming trend will continue through the week, with highs getting to near 70 degrees by Friday. This warmup comes with a soggy weather pattern as the chance for rain is expected each day into the weekend, with the possibility of thunderstorms on Saturday.

