Temperatures to fall during 2nd half of the weekend, wind chills drop to the teens

Temperatures will be sliding back again for the second half of the weekend.

A cold front will push through late Saturday night. While the front has very little moisture to work with, it has plenty of cold air and wind, with wind chills falling into the teens by mid-morning Sunday. Temperatures won’t move much throughout the day, with air temperatures struggling to stay above freezing.

We’ll start the week dry with more clouds than sun on Monday. Tuesday will bring showers, especially in the morning.

Temperatures will be above normal much of the week.

Christmas Day could be one of our warmer ones in recent history, with highs pushing well into the 50s. Santa could be dealing with a little rain on Christmas Eve!

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group