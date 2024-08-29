Temperatures nearing 90 again Thursday; showers, storms could bring cool down

PITTSBURGH — Two more days of near 90° heat and humidity making it feel like it’s in the mid 90s.

A shower or storm could pop up today or tomorrow, but many area will not see rain. The best chance of picking up thunderstorms will be late in the afternoon and during the evening hours.

There is a much better chance of showers and storms Saturday before it really cools off for Labor Day. By Monday, highs will only be in the low to mid 70s.

Make sure to check the latest forecast with Severe Weather Team 11 on Channel 11 News.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group