Temperatures pushing into the 90s, heat index reaching above 100 degrees

PITTSBURGH — Dangerous heat will be with us through Friday.

High temperatures will push well into the 90s the next couple of days.

The combination of heat and increasing humidity will push the heat index above 100 degrees and could reach as high as 105 degrees in some neighborhoods.

Those that work outdoors or kids attending outdoor camps will need to plan ahead for the stretch of hot weather.

Spotty showers and thunderstorms will develop Friday through Sunday with some spots picking up some heavy rain.

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