Whistleblower lawsuit accuses local nurse of causing patient deaths, working while high

A local nurse is accused of causing the death of two patients and working while high in a new whistleblower lawsuit.

Channel 11’s Nick Papantonis is going through the paperwork and discovering why there are suspicions that there could be even more victims.

Tune in to his report on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m. for his report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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