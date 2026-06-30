Zelienople looking to break 2 world records during Fourth of July festivities

ZELIENOPLE, Pa. — The Zelienople Historical Society, in collaboration with RecordSetters, is organizing an attempt to break two world records during Zelienople’s Fourth of July festivities.

These attempts, part of Butler County’s History Week and America 250 PA Celebration, involve the most people waving American flags simultaneously and the most individuals singing the National Anthem in unison.

Butler County’s History Week and America 250 PA Celebration is currently underway, with patriotic plans scheduled across the county through July 4.

Beyond the record attempts, Butler County’s History Week features a free Butler County Symphony concert at Cranberry Community Park. The celebration also includes the return of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and free museum tours at the Lowrie, Buhl and Passavant houses. Historical reenactments, fireworks and parades are also part of the activities.

Visitors can check in at various events and historic landmarks throughout the week by utilizing a digital History Week Passport, with each check-in entering participants into a drawing for Butler County Gift Cards.

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