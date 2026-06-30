Contractor dies after 20-foot fall from ladder at Pittsburgh home

PITTSBURGH — A contractor is dead after falling off a ladder in Pittsburgh’s Shadyside neighborhood on Tuesday.

The incident happened around noon at a home on Kentucky Avenue.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson tells Channel 11 an elderly man working as a contractor fell about 20 feet off a ladder, hitting his head.

Medics took him to a hospital, where he later died.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group