Contractor dies after 20-foot fall from ladder at Pittsburgh home

PITTSBURGH — A contractor is dead after falling off a ladder in Pittsburgh’s Shadyside neighborhood on Tuesday.
The incident happened around noon at a home on Kentucky Avenue.
A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson tells Channel 11 an elderly man working as a contractor fell about 20 feet off a ladder, hitting his head.
Medics took him to a hospital, where he later died.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
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