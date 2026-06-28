McCormick, Fetterman launch coalition to give Pennsylvania a presence at Great American State Fair

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sens. Dave McCormick and John Fetterman on Saturday announced a coalition of Pennsylvania organizations to ensure Pennsylvania has a presence at the Great American State Fair on the National Mall.

The initiative, celebrating 250 years since America’s founding, is made possible through private partnerships and will not use taxpayer dollars, according to a release.

Pennsylvania is one of eight states with Democratic governors who opted not to participate in the fair in Washington, D.C., which is organized by Freedom 250, a group with close ties to the Trump administration.

“Pennsylvania is where America’s story began, and there was no way we were going to let the Commonwealth go unrepresented during our Nation’s 250th birthday celebration,” Sen. McCormick, a Republican, said.

“Celebrating America’s 250th birthday and Pennsylvania’s special role in our country is important and bipartisan,” Sen. Fetterman, a Democrat, said.

The coalition includes the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry, PennAg Industries Association, the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau, the National Federation of Independent Business, the Pennsylvania Manufacturers’ Association and the Manufacturer and Business Association.

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