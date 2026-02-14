Temperatures slowly fall after mild Valentine’s day evening

PITTSBURGH — We’ll have a mild Valentine’s Day evening, and temperatures will slowly fall through the 40s. Clouds will build overnight, and it will not be as cold, with temperatures in the low 30s.

It will be cloudy and slightly cooler Sunday, with rain showers developing from south to north in the morning. Light rain is expected to reach as far north as Route 422 during the day. As this system tracks east by the evening, a little wet snow is possible in the ridges and higher elevations, especially in Somerset, Garrett and Preston counties.

Low clouds and fog may linger into Monday, with more breaks in the clouds by the afternoon. Highs Monday will be in the low 40s. Warmer air is expected with highs in the 50s Tuesday through Thursday. The next chance for rain will return on Wednesday. Cooler air will return by next weekend to average for this time of year.

