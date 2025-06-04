Temperatures will approach 90 degrees Wednesday for first time this year

PITTSBURGH — A toasty Wednesday is on tap with high temperatures approaching 90 degrees for the first time this year. We’ll see plenty of sunshine, along with a touch more humidity throughout the day.

Some smoke from the Canadian wildfires will still be around in the lower atmosphere and will keep air quality levels at “moderate” levels, but overall impacts will be low.

The overnight warming trend continues with lows struggling just to drop into the mid-60s Thursday morning. More clouds and humidity will be felt tomorrow with a couple of showers and storms during the afternoon. One or two storms may be strong with hail and wind threats.

Daily chances for rain and storms will continue through Saturday as highs dip back into the 70s. Sunday is forecast to be mainly dry with more unsettled weather into early next week.

