Temperatures will turn colder overnight, with snow showers on the way for Sunday

Keep the umbrella handy, as scattered rain showers are expected through late this evening, with increasing winds. Temperatures will turn colder tonight, falling into the 30s with snow showers on the way for the start of Sunday.

Wind Advisory

Sunday will be cold and windy. Gusts will be around 30-35 mph with higher gusts in the ridges and mountains. Temperatures will stay steady in the low 30s, but wind chills will fall into the teens through the afternoon. Scattered snow showers are expected at times Sunday, with a light accumulation possible, mainly under 1 inch. The ridges and the mountains could see 2-4inches. However, snow squalls are possible areawide on Sunday, which could bring bands of slightly higher snowfall amounts in spots and impact travel, reducing visibility and creating slippery conditions.

Winter Weather Alerts

Warmer and windy Tuesday afternoon with rain showers developing at night. Rainy and windy Wednesday with much colder air to follow for the end of the week. Highs will only make it to the 20s Thursday with overnight lows in the teens.

