Temps near 50 Monday, rain and snow on the way

PITTSBURGH — It’s a chilly start to the day Monday with temperatures in the upper 20s in most places. Despite the cold morning, temperatures will again bounce back into the upper 40s to near 50 Monday afternoon with increasing clouds.

An area of low pressure will move north tonight, bringing rain showers Monday evening followed by a transition to wet snow overnight. Trends have been for a more southern track, which means less precipitation along I-80 but the potential for several inches of snow east and southeast of Pittsburgh. Marginal temperatures means snow will have a hard time sticking at first, but as snowfall rates pick up, that could change especially for higher elevation areas.

Any leftover snow or rain mix will exit by mid-morning Tuesday. Additional snow showers Tuesday night will bring little to no accumulation. Valentine’s Day looks chilly but dry with highs in the upper 30s.

