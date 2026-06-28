Outbeak Steakhouse closes its doors in Washington County

WASHINGTON, Pa. — A chain steakhouse restaurant has closed its doors in Washington County.

A spokesperson for Bloomin’ Brands confirms that the Outback Steakhouse location on Washington Road in Washington closed on June 22, ahead of its lease expiring.

Some of the Australian-themed restaurant’s employees will be able to transfer to a nearby restaurant and will receive a transition bonus.

The restaurant has served the Washington Community for 20 years.

The only remaining Outback Steakhouse location in Western Pennsylvania is in Coraopolis. The McCandless location closed in 2024, as part of Bloomin’ Brands’ decision to shutter underperforming locations.

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