Thanksgiving will see steady rain, wet snow for some areas

PITTSBURGH — It’s wet and chilly start to the holiday with steady rain across the area. Wet snow is occurring well north along I-80, where a slushy light accumulation is expected along with the higher elevations.

Rain could end as some wet flakes before precipitation wraps up by mid-morning. It will be rather cloudy with additional showers expected to develop during the afternoon.

Much colder air will move in behind the storm. Temperatures for Black Friday won’t get out of the 30s, with wind chills in the 20s all day. It will feel even colder Saturday and Sunday with wind chills in the teens at times!

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group